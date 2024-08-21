El Paso reports first West Nile Virus death this year

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A man in his 50s is the first Neuroinvasive West Nile Virus (WNV) death reported in El Paso this year.

The City of El Paso Department of Public Health confirmed the man's death today. The man had underlying health conditions, officials say.

Health authorities recommend using deet, dress properly, and avoiding going outside at dusk and dawn.

"Symptoms of West Nile infection include fever, headache, tiredness, body aches, nausea, vomiting and swollen lymph glands," city health authorities explained.

Two in 10 infected people are expected to develop symptoms.