Skip to Content
Health

El Paso reports first West Nile Virus death this year

FIle
By
New
Published 5:53 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A man in his 50s is the first Neuroinvasive West Nile Virus (WNV) death reported in El Paso this year.

The City of El Paso Department of Public Health confirmed the man's death today. The man had underlying health conditions, officials say.

Health authorities recommend using deet, dress properly, and avoiding going outside at dusk and dawn.

"Symptoms of West Nile infection include fever, headache, tiredness, body aches, nausea, vomiting and swollen lymph glands," city health authorities explained.

Two in 10 infected people are expected to develop symptoms.

Article Topic Follows: Health

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content