Dangers of E. coli: Signs and symptoms after El Paso well tests positive

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --El Paso Water announced that routine water sample testing found E. coli in the Lower Valley this month.

The sample, taken from a well on Kessler Drive that services parts of the Lower Valley and East El Paso, was taken before the water entered the disinfection process.

According to El Paso Water, the water is still safe to drink and a boil water notice is not needed.

What is E.Coli and the symptoms to look out for?

According to the Mayo Clinic, Escherichia coli, also known as E. coli, is a bacteria which normally lives in the intestines of healthy people and animals.

The clinic said while most types of E. coli are harmless, a few strains can cause severe stomach cramps, bloody diarrhea and vomiting.

You can be exposed to E. coli from contaminated water or food.

An infection usually begins three or four days after exposure to the bacteria, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Signs and symptoms include:

Diarrhea

Stomach cramping

Nausea and vomiting

The clinic states some people are more likely to develop problems than are others.

Some of the risk factors include:

Age, older adults and young children can have more-serious complications.

Weakened immune systems

Time of year

Decreased stomach acid levels

The clinic said to reduce your chance of being exposed to E. coli, avoid swallowing water from lakes or pools, wash your hands often, avoid risky foods, and watch out for cross-contamination.

For more information click here.