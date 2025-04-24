ABC-7 at 4: National Infant Immunization Week
El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—It's National Infant Immunization Week. Dr. Alozie explains what you need to know about vaccines
El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—It's National Infant Immunization Week. Dr. Alozie explains what you need to know about vaccines
KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.