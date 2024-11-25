First locally acquired case of dengue fever reported in Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A Cameron County resident is the first locally acquired case of dengue fever in Texas this year.

"It has been a highly active year for dengue virus globally," a spokesperson for Texas Health and Human Services said Monday. "As of today, there have been 106 travel-associated dengue cases, including one death reported in Texas. This is the highest annual case count in Texas since 2002."

The dengue virus is spread through mosquitoes. Officials say 75% of infected people never develop symptoms.

"After about three to 14 days, infected people may develop fever, nausea, vomiting, rash, muscle aches, joint pain, bone pain, pain behind the eyes and headaches," the health department spokesperson explained. "Most people recover completely within two weeks. However, about one in 20 symptomatic people develop a severe infection that can be fatal if untreated."

The CDC sent out an alert about elevated dengue virus risks earlier this year after receiving reports of higher-than-expected infection rates.

Health experts recommend wearing long sleeves and pants, use insect repellent, and remove standing water to decrease the chances of mosquito bites.