ABC-7 at 4: New Year, New You Health Summit

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-The New Year, New Your Health Summit is just days away. According to organizers in June 2024, the Women's Club of El Paso was awarded a grant from the Women's Department of the El Paso Chamber of Commerce for the maintenance, repair, and renovation of the historic clubhouse. The New Year, New You project was created to raise matching funds for the grant while creating an outreach event to celebrate women healthcare professionals as well as other interested women in our community. The event is open to all women but designed for women healthcare professionals.

Event information:
Saturday, January 25, 2025: 9:30 am - 2:30 pm. Doors open at 9 am at the Women's Club of El Paso.

Ticket Information:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/new-year-new-you-health-summit-tickets-1106819018479

