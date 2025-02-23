El Paso cardiologist warns COVID-19 increases risk of heart attacks

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- People who've experienced severe COVID-19 illness or multiple infections face an increased risk of heart attacks due to inflammation in their blood vessels, according to Dr. Daniel Ortiz, a cardiologist at Las Palmas Del Sol Medical Center.

Ortiz said recent studies involving thousands of patients show COVID-related inflammation can cause unstable plaque buildup in arteries, raising the risk of heart attacks for several years following infection. Symptoms such as lingering shortness of breath, chest pressure, arm discomfort, or unusual anxiety—particularly in women—may indicate heart problems.

Ortiz emphasized prevention, recommending regular exercise, screenings for those over age 55, and prompt medical attention for new or persistent symptoms.