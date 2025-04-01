NM AG suing HHS over halted public health grants

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez joined 23 states and the District or Columbia in suing the Department of Health and Human Services and Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over the termination of almost $11 billion in public health grants.

Torrez and his fellow AGs argue the grants' termination happened with no warning and caused "chaos" for state health agencies working on infectious disease management, mental health and substance abuse services, emergency preparedness, and public health infrastructure, among other issues.

"The HHS cuts come at a time when emerging disease threats—such as measles and bird flu—are on the rise in states across the country," a spokesperson for the New Mexico Department of Justice explained.

"Cuts to HHS will have a devastating impact on our state, slashing critical funding for infectious disease research and response," said Attorney General Torrez. "At a time when measles cases are on the rise, restricting these resources endangers public health and weakens our ability to prevent outbreaks and protect our communities. We are proud to join our Attorneys General from across the country to file this action and highlight how important these funds are to our communities."

New Mexico specifically could lose over $40 million due to the cancellations, New Mexico DOJ officials claim.

"New Mexico risks losing over $40 million due to these cancellations by HHS," the New Mexico DOJ spokesperson explained. "Without restored funding, critical state public health programs will be forced to shut down, jeopardizing essential initiatives such as data-driven testing, disease prevention, and infectious disease treatment. Additionally, funding cuts will eliminate support for vital vaccinations, including those required for school enrollment, such as the influenza vaccine."