1st measles case reported in Doña Ana County

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The New Mexico Department of Health just reported Doña Ana County's first measles case. The department says an unvaccinated child who tested positive is the 63rd New Mexican reported to have measles.

Officials did not provide any other details about who the child is. They did provide the following dates and time when residents may have been exposed to measles:

April 2, from noon - 6 p.m. at Kid’s Kountry Place Preschool and Childcare, 3704 Elks Drive.

April 3, 8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. at Memorial Medical Center (MMC) Family Medicine Center, 2605 Terrace Drive.

April 6, 1 - 7:15 p.m. at the MMC Emergency Department, 2450 S. Telshor Blvd.

April 7, 8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. at MMC Family Medicine Center, 2605 Terrace Drive.

April 8, 7:45 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. at both the MMC Emergency Department and Pediatric Unit, 2450 S. Telshor Blvd.

"Due to the ongoing risk of exposure to measles, New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) recommends a dose of measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine for infants aged 6-11 months who live in Doña Ana County, or who will be traveling to Doña Ana and Lea Counties," a department spokesperson explained.

If you need a vaccine, you can get one at the following walk-in locations without an appointment at the following times:

Mondays, 1-3 p.m. and Fridays, 9-11 a.m. at the Las Cruces Public Health Office, 1170 N. Solano Drive. Call (575) 528-5001 for more information.

Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. at the Las Cruces East Mesa Public Health Office, 5220 Holman Road. For more information call (575) 382-0540.

"If you have symptoms and believe you were exposed to measles, call the NMDOH Helpline at 1-833-SWNURSE (1-833-796-8773) for guidance in English and Spanish by nurses," the spokesperson stated. "You should contact your doctor or emergency department first to tell them you are worried about measles so they can plan for your visit."