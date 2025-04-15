WATCH: Maternal Mental Health Awareness Month

Stephanie Alfaro with the Parenting Connection of Monterey County visits the News Channel 46 Studio to talk about Maternal Mental Health Awareness Month.

According to the Maternal Mental Health Leadership Alliance - 1 in 5 mothers are impacted by mental health conditions and it's the leading cause of maternal deaths.

75% of women go untreated for mental health issues following a pregnancy. And it isn't just limited to those with postpartum depression.