Skip to Content
Health

WATCH: Maternal Mental Health Awareness Month

By
Published 9:58 AM

Stephanie Alfaro with the Parenting Connection of Monterey County visits the News Channel 46 Studio to talk about Maternal Mental Health Awareness Month.

According to the Maternal Mental Health Leadership Alliance - 1 in 5 mothers are impacted by mental health conditions and it's the leading cause of maternal deaths.

75% of women go untreated for mental health issues following a pregnancy. And it isn't just limited to those with postpartum depression.

Article Topic Follows: Health

Jump to comments ↓

kion546-administrator

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content