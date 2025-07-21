Ruidoso Primary Care Clinic opens with help from Mescalero Apache Tribe

MESCALERO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The New Mexico Department of Health and the Mescalero Apache Tribe are working together to expand primary care clinical services. Now the Ruidoso Primary Care Clinic is opening as a result of this partnership.

The clinic offers wellness visits, well child checks, chronic disease, mental health, and women's health care services. Legislators previously approved $1.2 million in funding for the new clinic.

State officials say the Mescalero Apache Council, Council Members, Community Services Committee, and key Tribal programs such as the Community Health Representative program, guided the work on the new clinic from the start.

"This endeavor is part of a pilot program that includes clinic locations at both NMDOH’s Ruidoso and Albuquerque (Southeast Heights) public health locations," state officials explained.

The state did not provide information on where the new clinic is located.