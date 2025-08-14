Watch the Stand Up to Cancer Special Friday, August 15 on ABC
By Jim Donnelly
Aug 11th, 2025
Watch the Stand Up To Cancer fundraising special Friday, August 15 8/7c on ABC. Stand Up To Cancer is a leader in innovative cancer research, bringing together the best and brightest to create new groundbreaking therapies and treatments. Stand Up To Cancer's ninth televised fundraising special is headed to Nashville! Join us Friday, August 15, as Nashville's biggest stars stand up alongside cancer researchers and survivors for a night of music, inspiration, and hope. It's one night with one goal: beat cancer. This is more than a show—It's a MOVEMENT.