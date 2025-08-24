Is it just a stomach ache? Pediatric specialist explains why kids may get sick going back to school

EL PASO (KVIA)--As students across the Borderland return to school, some parents may hear familiar complaints: “My stomach hurts.” But is it just back-to-school nerves, or something more serious?

Dr. Luis Santos, a pediatric gastroenterologist in El Paso, says this time of year often brings an increase in stomach issues for children and it’s not just coincidence. “It’s a little bit of both,” Dr. Santos explained.

“The change in routine, diet, and being around other kids with different foods it all plays a role.”

Common symptoms like nausea, stomach cramps, constipation, or even diarrhea can show up as children adjust to their new environments. But experts warn: not all tummy aches should be brushed off.

“If it’s bad enough that they can’t concentrate in school, or they’re losing weight that’s a red flag,” Santos said.

One myth he’s quick to bust? The belief that stress alone can cause ulcers. “There’s no truth to that,” he said. “The most common cause of ulcers in kids is an infection.”

Parents should monitor if symptoms last longer than a few days. Pain becomes more intense or frequent the child is losing weight or they’re waking up at night in pain

Dr. Santos recommends getting back to basics to alleviate stomach problems, including a healthy diet with lean protein and vegetables. Less sugary snacks and processed foods, structured routine for meals and sleep and social support from friends or family members.