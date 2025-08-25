First human case of plague reported in New Mexico
SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The New Mexico Department of Health is reporting a human case of the plague. This is the first reported human plague case of the year.
The 43-year-old man from Valencia County, south of Albuquerque, had recently been camping in Rio Arriba County, near the border with Colorado. The health department says the patient could have been exposed while camping, as the bacterial diseases is known to circulate among wildlife in the western U.S.
Health department officials say the plague is generally transmitted to humans through flea bites. Rodents often carry the infected fleas. Direct contact with infected wildlife and pets can also cause infection.
"Symptoms of plague in humans include sudden onset of fever, chills, headache, and weakness," health department officials explained. "In most cases there is a painful swelling of the lymph node in the groin, armpit or neck areas. Plague symptoms in cats and dogs are fever, lethargy and loss of appetite. There may be swelling in the lymph node under the jaw."
Antibiotic treatment can greatly reduce the deadliness of the disease, officials say.
The department provide the following tips for residents:
- "Avoid sick or dead rodents and rabbits and their nests and burrows."
- "Clean up areas near your home where rodents live, such as woodpiles, brush piles, junk and abandoned vehicles."
- "Put hay, wood and compost piles as far as possible from your home."
- "Use insect repellent while hiking, camping, or working outdoors. Products containing DEET are recommended and can be applied to both skin and clothing, and products containing permethrin can be applied to clothing."
- "Talk to your veterinarian about using an appropriate flea control product on your pets because not all products are safe for cats, dogs and children."
- "Have sick pets examined promptly by a veterinarian."
- "See your doctor about any unexplained illness you may have involving sudden and severe fever."
- "Do not leave your pet’s food and water where rodents and wildlife can get to it."