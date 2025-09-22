Skip to Content
Trump admin links Tylenol use in pregnancy to increased risk of autism

Studies have not found a direct cause and effect between the two.

By Mary KekatosCheyenne Haslett, and Sony Salzman

September 22, 2025, 3:13 PM

The Trump administration stated on Monday that the use of Tylenol during pregnancy may be linked to an increased risk of autism.

In a press conference at the White House, President Donald Trump said the Food and Drug Administration will begin notifying physicians immediately that it is "strongly recommending that women limit Tylenol use during pregnancy unless medically necessary."

"They are strongly recommending that women limit Tylenol use during pregnancy unless medically necessary," Trump said. "That's, for instance, in cases of extremely high fever."

Studies on this question have not shown a direct cause and effect. Some studies point to a possible link, but major medical groups have evaluated the evidence and continue to recommend acetaminophen as the safest painkiller during pregnancy.

President Donald Trump speaks during the public memorial service for right-wing activist Charlie Kirk in Glendale, Arizona, September 21, 2025.Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

