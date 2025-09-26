New Mexico declares state’s measles outbreak over

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The New Mexico Department of Health declared the state's measles outbreak over. The outbreak started on February 14, 2025, and the most recent cases were reported in Santa Fe County on August 14.

"Public health authorities consider a measles outbreak over when 42 days pass without new cases, a timeframe that represents twice the virus’s maximum incubation period," the department explained.

The outbreak, which started in Lea County, consisted of 100 cases identified across the state. This was the first measles outbreak in New Mexico since 1996.

Over 56,000 New Mexicans received an MMR vaccine during the outbreak.

"The MMR vaccine is still widely available in New Mexico for anyone who wants it."