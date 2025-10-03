Nanotech Aims to Catch Ovarian Cancer Early

For decades ovarian cancer has been hard to detect early - often going unnoticed until it reaches advanced stages. But new research at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center could change that.

Dr. Daniel Heller, Head of Cancer Nanomedicine Laboratory, and his team are using nanotechnology to create tiny sensors that detect cancer biomarkers long before symptoms appear. These nano-sensors could one day serve as a powerful early warning system.

Funded by the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, the world’s largest ovarian and gynecologic cancer organization, the project is a major step toward better screening tools for a disease that has long lacked them. Check out his conversation with ABC-7'S Marcel Clarke.