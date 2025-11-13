New Mexico officials warn public to stop using ByHeart formula amid botulism outbreak

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico health officials have issued an alert to stop use of ByHeart whole nutrition infant formula amid an ongoing botulism outbreak.

The New Mexico Department of Health says the formula was linked to 15 cases of infant botulism in 12 states, not including New Mexico. The manufacturer is removing the product from store shelves in New Mexico and across the country.

“Once symptoms start, botulism can quickly become a medical emergency,” said Dr. Chad Smelser, New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) deputy state epidemiologist. “Any infant with signs of botulism should be evaluated by a medical professional immediately.”

The symptoms include difficulty breathing, muscle paralysis, and even death.