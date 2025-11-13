Skip to Content
Health

New Mexico officials warn public to stop using ByHeart formula amid botulism outbreak

NMDOH
By
Published 10:03 AM

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico health officials have issued an alert to stop use of ByHeart whole nutrition infant formula amid an ongoing botulism outbreak.

The New Mexico Department of Health says the formula was linked to 15 cases of infant botulism in 12 states, not including New Mexico. The manufacturer is removing the product from store shelves in New Mexico and across the country.

“Once symptoms start, botulism can quickly become a medical emergency,” said Dr. Chad Smelser, New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) deputy state epidemiologist. “Any infant with signs of botulism should be evaluated by a medical professional immediately.”

The symptoms include difficulty breathing, muscle paralysis, and even death.

Article Topic Follows: Health

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.