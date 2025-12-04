Rabid coyote bites hiker in Gila National Forest

SILVER CITY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A rabid coyote bit a hiker in the Gila National Forest, near Silver City. The hiker did not require hospitalization, according to a spokesperson for the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH).

The department's Scientific Laboratory Division confirmed the positive rabies diagnosis. This is the fourth rabid animal identified in southwest New Mexico so far this year, according to the health department. A bobcat in Sierra County, a coyote in Catron County, and a dog in Grant County were the other animals identified, officials say.

"While bats are the animal most commonly found with rabies in New Mexico, all mammals are susceptible," a spokesperson for NMDOH said. "The southwest region has the highest number of rabies cases in animals other than bats."

The High Desert Humane Society is holding a vaccination clinic on Saturday, December 6, 2026 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for those interested in getting their pets vaccinated against rabies. The clinic is located at 3050 South Cougar Way in Silver City.