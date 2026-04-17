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The Silent Surge: Head and Neck Cancers Are Hitting Younger People Than Ever

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Published 9:27 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-Head and neck cancers are on the rise, and this increase is happening even among younger people. A lot of people still think of these cancers as being linked to smoking, but that is not the whole story anymore. We are joined by Dr. Oge Alozie from Sunset West Health and Dr. Benjamin Westbrook from El Paso Head & Neck Surgery. They will share what is changing and what signs to look out for.

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Nichole Gomez

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Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

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