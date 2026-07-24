Otero County man tests positive for West Nile virus

OTERO COUNTY, N.M. (KVIA) -- An Otero County man in his 30s tested positive for West Nile virus, the New Mexico Department of Health reported Friday. Another woman in her 70s also tested positive in Bernalillo County.

The man is recovering at home while the woman is in the hospital, NMDOH said.

West Nile virus spreads by mosquitos and can cause severe illness in people, horses and birds. NMDOH said people should protect themselves from mosquito bites, especially in the summer.

Symptoms of West Nile virus includes a headache, fever, muscle and joint aches, nausea and fatigue.

NMDOH said most people with West Nile virus have a mild illness or no symptoms. About 1% of people have a more serious infection with symptoms like neck stiffness, disorientation, coma and even paralysis.

NMDOH said to contact a healthcare provider if you experience those symptoms.

There are no medications to treat West Nile virus and no vaccines to prevent infections in humans, NMDOH said.

Those 50 years and older and those with health issues are at higher risk of becoming seriously ill or dying when infected with West Nile virus, NMDOH said.

Over the last five years, NMDOH said the state averaged 41 cases of West Nile virus per year.

El Paso Doctor Hector Ocaranza recommended the "Four Ds" to prevent mosquito bites and to keep mosquitos from breeding in your home: