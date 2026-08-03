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1st deaths in cyclosporiasis outbreak reported in Michigan as cases surpass 11,000

Caution in times of food scares: how much is too much?
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Caution in times of food scares: how much is too much?
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Published 10:59 AM

By Youri Benadjaoud

The first two deaths of the cyclosporiasis outbreak have been reported in Michigan, the state's health department announced Monday.

Both people had "significant underlying health conditions that may have been impacted by cyclosporiasis and dehydration," the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) added. No additional information will be provided, according to the department.

The deaths come as cases in the state have surpassed 11,000 for a total of 11,234, including 193 hospitalizations, MDHHS data shows.

Microscopic view of the Cyclospora cayetanensis oocyst, foodborne parasite taken during laboratory research.Quantic69/Getty Images

Federal health officials have so far linked cases in Michigan and eight other states to shredded iceberg lettuce served at some Taco Bell restaurants. 

Taylor Farms, the supplier of the lettuce, issued a voluntary recall of all iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico. Consumers are being advised to throw out or return any iceberg lettuce. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) wrote on its website that it "is aware of two cyclosporiasis-related deaths in people with underlying health conditions from Michigan as part of this outbreak. CDC will update its website to include laboratory confirmed cases, hospitalizations and deaths."

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