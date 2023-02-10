It’s nearly Valentine’s Day! Here’s an inside look into an El Paso Florist shop

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and that means you should be thinking of what you want to get for your loved ones. One of the top gifts purchased during the season of love are flowers! But there are so many types of flowers, which are the ones you should get for your special someone?

At Heaven Sent Florist, you have access to flowers from all over the world, Rafael Delfin, the owner shared with me.

"Italy, Singapore, Israel, Ecuador, Colombia, some Peruvian," Delfin said are just a few places that he gets his flowers from.

But due to inflation, the cost of flowers and their transportation is higher than ever before. This has directly impacted Delfin's business.

"Everything has gone up. There's no way for me, since I'm a small shop, to give you a lesser price. Reason being is I'm a small place I don't buy by the millions, I buy certain quantities," said the business owner.

Delfin shared that he is behind schedule due to the delayed shipments:

"Transportation, airplanes are behind, trucking system is not working as it used to, and everything doubled up in price."

Despite the increase in prices, Delfin shared he has many customers who keep coming back due to the quality of the products he delivers.

"There's ladies that come, they ask me, that they have flowers up there 20-25 days, they ask me what do you do to the flowers that they last so long? I sing to them that's what I say," he said laughing.

This Valentine's Day you may want to consider heading out to Delfin's shop on the west side to buy a beautiful floral arrangement. In addition, he is looking to hire some more workers. If you may be interested inn getting a job, or checking out their website, click here.