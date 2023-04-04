Skip to Content
Easter
today at 9:43 PM
Helicopter egg drop in Santa Teresa

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico -- Have you ever heard of an Easter egg hunt including a helicopter egg drop? This year, you have a chance to see one for yourself.

The War Eagles Air Museum's 2023 Easter Egg Hunt Extravaganza includes a Vietnam Warbird (OH-6 Loach) will be performing a low fly-by to drop hundreds of goodies.

Other features include over 5,000 Easter eggs hidden around the museum hanger and other family-friendly activities.

Tickets can be bought online for $15 a piece.

Kerry Mannix

