El Paso

Gadsden School District installing new water filtration systems

Published 12:10 PM

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Gadsden Independent School District is in the process of installing advanced water filtration systems at multiple campuses around the school district.

The systems are being installed by Waterhouse, a company based in El Paso.

The new filtration systems have already been installed at Santa Teresa High School, Santa Teresa Middle School, and Santa Teresa Elementary.

The district will complete three more installations over the course of the next week. Riverside Elementary School will have their installation done on July 26th, Desert View Elementary School on July 29th, and Sunland Park Pre-K on July 31st.

Superintendent Travis Dempsey will hold a press conference today at 1:30 PM at 4950 McNutt Drive to address questions about the new filtration systems.

Rishi Oza

