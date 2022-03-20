Man is arrested after threatening a store clerk with a knife, taking scratch-off lottery tickets

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Police officers say 27-year-old Michael Nicholas Noder pulled out a knife and threatened a store clerk at the 7-11 at 5007 Alabama just after 4:40 p.m. March 20. He then reportedly took several scratch-off lottery tickets.

A few minutes later the store clerk at the 7-11 at 5830 Dyer called 911 reporting Nader was at that store refusing to pay for items. Noder fled from the convenience store and was seen heading toward the Walmart at 5631 Dyer.

An off-duty officer saw Noder at the store helped Northeast TAC officers to take him into custody. Noder was booked into the El Paso County Jail where he remains.

He is facing a first degree felony charge of aggravated assault and had an outstanding municipal warrant for theft under $100, a Class C misdemeanor, Noder was issued a $100,000 bond for both charges.