ABC-7 at 4: El Paso Strong Fashion Show Returns

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV) – The Fourth Annual El Paso Strong Fashion Show will take place on Sunday, March 1, 2026, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at San Jacinto Plaza, bringing together the region’s most talented creatives, designers, vendors, and performers for an unforgettable evening celebrating local artistry and community pride.

This year’s show will once again feature exclusively local fashion designers, highlighting the depth of talent within the El Paso creative community. Attendees can enjoy an exciting lineup that includes live runway presentations, local vendors, food trucks, LIVE music, and more, creating a vibrant cultural experience for all ages.

Continuing a growing tradition of supporting emerging talent, the El Paso Strong Fashion Show will award cash prizes to the top three designers, including $500 for first place, $300 for second place, and $100 for third place, recognizing excellence in design, creativity, and presentation.

The event is FREE and open to the public, encouraging the entire community to come together to celebrate fashion, entrepreneurship, and El Paso’s resilient creative spirit.