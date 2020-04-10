‘El Paso Strong’ tree wearing mask brings ‘lots of smiles’ during pandemic

Lifestyle

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Centers for Disease Control is recommending all people wear cloth masks if they have to leave their homes during the Covid-19 pandemic, but one east El Paso tree is also heeding that advice.

"We just thought it would be kind of hilarious for people to pass by and see people smiling," said Rene Rosales, while standing outside his home on the corner of Glengarry Avenue and Turrentine Drive near the Cielo Vista Mall.

The Rosales family put the decorations this week and the tree has gotten plenty of attention.

The mask is made out of a bed sheet and the googly eyes are made out of plastic plates.

"We've gotten a lot of smiles, a lot of honks and a lot of thumbs up," Roslaes said.

The family decorates their tree for every holiday, so one of their neighbors suggested the idea.

"It all comes back to our faith," Rosales said. "With our faith we can accomplish anything."

When asked if the tree has a name, Rosales said "we'll call it El Paso Strong."