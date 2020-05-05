The Nate-ure Report: How zebras stripes help them survive

Lifestyle

EL PASO, Texas -- In the latest installment of "The Nate-ure Report," ABC-7's Nate Ryan hangs out with the zebra.

Obviously the first thing that stands out about the zebra is the coat of stripes.

And, except for maybe the NFL replay booth, you won’t find it anywhere else except the African Plains.

“The zebra pattern for each individual is unique just like a human fingerprint is," says John Simcox, a zookeeper at the El Paso Zoo.

"No, a zebra actually has the same amount of stripes of the same pattern of stripes. But overall the stripes are there to be able to camouflage the animal.”

Camouflage is key. Because zebras are a prey animal, hunted on by nearly every predator on the savannah. So by nature, their guard is always up.

“They’re gonna often be a little scared if they see something new or if the winds blowing a little bit differently," adds Simcox. "They’re gonna kind of hold their ground a little bit.”

Zebras travel in herds, and ironically when threatened, their biggest defense against predators is their stripes.

“Those stripes actually kind of confuse the predator on what’s an actual individual or what’s a big group.”

Now as long as the lions don’t break loose, the herd of seven zebras are safe at the El Paso Zoo. And they’re waiting for you on the inside.

