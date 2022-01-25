Skip to Content
Watch: Texas Tenors coming to El Paso in February

EL PASO, Texas – If you're a fan of classic music with a modern twist, you're in luck. El Paso Live is getting ready for the Texas Tenors coming up in February. Watch ABC-7 at Noon's interview with one of the performers, an El Paso resident Barbara Padilla.

The Texas Tenors: Love Songs and Fan Favorites event info: Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at 7:00 pm. Parking is available in the convention center parking garage. It is recommended that will-call tickets are picked up at least one hour before showtime.

Click here for more info.

