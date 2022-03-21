Anthony teacher addresses vulnerability, life skills through new school program

ANTHONY, Texas -- Middle school can be tough especially after the pandemic. Learning how to express your emotions has become a difficult issue for some, but Anthony ISD is working to help its middle students with coming of age issues.

It’s called the transformers program run solely by the schools P.E. coach, Alberto Villalobos. It’s geared mostly towards the boys but all students are welcome.

Every Monday during lunch, Villalobos meets with a few students to talk about things like dealing with emotions and navigating relationships. He also works on teaching them skills like tying a tie. Villalobos serves as a role model and even a parental figure of sorts to his student, providing a safe space for them.

"They can talk about those issues that maybe they don't talk to their parents about," he said.

The program also works to address students who are getting referrals. Villalobos said he’s seen a big change in student behavior because of the program.

“With Covid going on, when we came back (to in-person learning) it was hard for students to know how to act in the classroom. So that's one of the things that we changed...behavior problems really changed, they're lowering.”

Student Angel Dominguez says program is helping him and his classmates become better men..

“It teaches me that I need a be a better person at some point, not just be a little scrambled with my emotions," Dominguez said. “(Coach Villalobos) pretty much teaches you about being positive.”

Villalobos hopes this program will hopefully grow not just within the middle school, but expand to the high school as well.