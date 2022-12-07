‘Sesame Street Live!’ returns to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Get ready to see all your favorite Sesame Street characters! Elmo, Big Bird, Cookie Monster and more pay a visit to the Sun City for 'Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic'

In this show Elmo wants to learn how to do magic and ends up learning about the “power of yet” —the lesson that with perseverance and practice, nothing can stand between you and your dream.

'Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic' comes to El Paso December 18 at the Don Haskins Center with two showing at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Click here to learn more and buy tickets.