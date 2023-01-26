El Paso Pro-Musica presents Judy Carmichael Trio

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Pro-Musica continues it's Chamber Music Festival with a live performance by the Judy Carmichael Trio.

Judy Carmichael is a premiere Jazz Pianists. She has been nominated for Grammy Awards and is the host of "Jazz Inspired," on NPR.

On Thursday night, you can meet Judy and get a copy of her book, "Great Inspirations," at a Special Event at Mesa Street Bar and Grill at 5:30 p.m.

Led by Judy Carmichael, the trio will play some of the Jazz Works from the Great American Songbook at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday, January 28 at UTEP's Fox Fine Arts Recital Hall.

