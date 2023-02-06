El Paso Community College celebrates Black History Month

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Community College is celebrating Black History Month with several events this month.

EPCC's Diversity and Inclusion Programs is hosting a panel discussion titled Black Resistance.

It will take place from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. February 15 at the Valle Verde AST Building Foyer. Panelists include Adeni Janae, UTEP Music Major and Black El Paso Voice Editor, Reverend Beverly J. Mathis, NAMI Peer Instructor, El Paso HS & JROTC Alumna, and Marcus McCoy, Army Veteran/Activist, Black El Paso Voice Editor.

There will also be several jazz performances throughout the month starting February 23.

"A Night of Jazz" features jazz saxophonist Gil Del Bosque and pianist Ruben Gutierrez, soprano Kodaya Butler and baritone Dendre Wright.

That event takes place at 7:30 p.m. at the Valle Verde AST Flexitorium.

"Black Resistance in Music" features jazz saxophonist Gil Del Bosque and pianist Billy Townes at 11 a.m. February 24 at the Transmountain Café.

