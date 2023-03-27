Lowbrow Palace to host first Feria de Agave this Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Lowbrow Palace has announced its debut of a large-scale festival celebrating agave spirits called Feria de Agave. The festival is this Saturday, April 1 from 3 to 11 p.m. at 1006 Texas Avenue.

The Agave Fest will feature more than 30 agave brands, eats, and local live bands! Feria de Agave will be centered on artisanal agave makers and celebrating Mexican culture and heritage.

Attendees can expect to sample a range of Mezcal, Tequila and Sotol, chow down on food from local eateries, hear live music, and enjoy other activities. The tastings throughout the event will encompass exploring the smoky notes, smoothness, and distinction between the agave spirits.

The Feria de Agave is welcome to all ages and we encourage everyone to drink responsibly, alcoholic beverages will be served to 21+ with a valid ID.

Tickets are available now at Lowbrow Palace. General admission tickets (21+) are $25 and includes eight samples with access to over 30 spirits plus the option to purchase additional servings. A Single Day VIP (21+) ticket is $75 and includes two complimentary cocktails, one meal ticket, a commemorative T-Shirt, early access to the event at 2 p.m., eight samples with access to over 30 spirits plus the option to purchase additional servings, and a 2023 commemorative mezcalero. Single day general admission tickets for all ages are $15.