Pregnant dog, puppies saved by good Samaritan

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A dog and her puppies are lucky to be alive today, thanks to a good Samaritan. The pregnant dog was found abandonded near the border in a desert area.

Animal Rescue League Director Loretta Hyde says she got a call from a young lady who works for Border Patrol out there, who told her people often dump dogs in the area.

"This is the second mama they took pictures of and sent to me and asked if I can help. Because she was about ready to pop. I mean she was so huge from having so many puppies," Hyde says.

That momma dog was in poor shape, having not eaten or had anything to drink. Her nine puppies were delivered by C-section. The mother dog is being nursed back to health, and her babies are being bottle fed, while they wait to be big and strong enough to be adopted in forever homes.

"This is truly a happy ending because she definitely wouldn't have made it out there in the desert in the dirt. The puppies wouldn't have made it either. There's a lot of coyotes and things going on. She probably could have only saved one or two," Hyde says.

Animal Rescue League is known for giving stories happy endings. Hyde says in addition to all of the puppies up for adoption, there are also lots of other dogs of all ages to choose from, as well as cats. You can get more information here: Animal Rescue League of El Paso | Pet Adoptions in El Paso, Texas (arlep.org)