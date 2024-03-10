Heartfelt generosity: Educators spread joy with ‘I Found a Quilted Heart’

Delta Kappa Gamma, a nationwide organization, is committed to supporting women educators. In El Paso, its chapter comprises 30 retired educators from the local school system.

This year, these former teachers are rallying behind a heartwarming initiative called "I Found a Quilted Heart."

Here's the inspiring tale on this Sunday Funday moment, brought to you by Sarah Farms.

"I Found a Quilted Heart" is all about crafting anonymous quilted hearts and placing them around town for people to stumble upon. It's a delightful game of kindness and surprise.

The passion behind this project is evident in the words of its creators. "The whole object in my mind is, if someone from El Paso finds a heart, that they really enjoy it and know that someone made this with a whole lot of love and compassion for each person out there."

With over 150 years of teaching experience among them, these retired educators have been tirelessly crafting hundreds of hearts since September. "Hopefully, see somebody pick one up to see their reaction because, to me, that's the best part of it, to see their reaction, if they are smiling, and laughing, hopefully, they are not making an ugly face."

Each heart takes about an hour to make, with some members producing up to fifteen hearts. "Well if it brings someone a smile, then it will be worth it, and I hope that it will at least bring them a smile."

Their hope is simple: "That the hearts will find a home and that they will be loved."

Reflecting on the experience, one member shared, "For me, it's like when you see in the movies, where someone walks off and, yes. That's how it feels like, I want to tell someone, I want to tell someone."

In the end, it's the act of giving that truly matters. "It's better to give than to receive, and you want to see the reactions."

If you would like a chance to be featured in next week's Sunday Funday moment, email me at Iris.Garcia-Barron@kvia.com.