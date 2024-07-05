Local icon raises nearly $1 million in scholarships

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A Las Cruces icon is celebrating her 97th birthday by generously giving to others, in the form of a scholarship fund To those who know Barbara Hubbard, or "Mother Hubbard," as she's affectionately referred to, this is no surprise. She's raised more than $800,000 already, thanks to her ACTS scholarship program that helps students break into the entertainment world.

Mother Hubbard has also impacted the lives of tens of thousands of students through her work at the Pan American Center in Las Cruces, which she ran for decades. She's known for putting Las Cruces on the map when it comes to live entertainment, bringing in big names like George Strait, Garth Brooks, Tina Turner and Reba McIntyre. They're not just stars to her, they're friends. They obviously feel the same, as many have made generous contributions to her endowment. As Barbara says, it's all for the kids.

"More than anything, I care about these young people that are going to be the foundation of this country. I've had so much fun with these young people - my energy comes from them," says Hubbard.

Hubbard is determined to reach that $1 million mark before her birthday July 12th. She's selling raffle tickets for some pretty impressive prizes - including a trip to Nashville with her, a suite for 25 at the Vado Speedway, a bed from Ashley Furniture, a trip to Hot Springs, Arkansas, a guitar, and season tickets to NMSU women's basketball games! Tickets are $100 and every penny goes to the scholarship fund. You can buy them here: http://MotherHubbardsACTSprogram.com