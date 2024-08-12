Sisters’ business expands to new heights
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two sisters, Vanessa Ruiz and Liliana Cano, took a significant step at a young age by starting their own business.
Their journey began years ago when their grandmother fell ill, prompting her to help friends with healthier food options.
This initiative eventually led to their grandparents opening a healthy snack bar in Juarez.
Inspired by their family’s success, Ruiz and Cano worked as servers, saving money to open their own business five years ago.
They launched a similar venture without financial help from their parents.
Now closer than ever, the sisters have recently opened their second location.
Their first location, Gravity Nutrition, is at 110 E Father Rahm Ave, El Paso, TX 79901.
Their newest location, Amena Protein Bar, is at 8041 N Mesa, Suite K, El Paso, TX 79932.
For more details, visit their website.