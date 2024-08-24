From Mexico to Ivy League: Local student inspiring journey

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Meet Antonia Pacheco, a local student whose incredible journey from Mexico City to Juárez, and then to the U.S., highlights her perseverance and success.

Antonia Pacheco Courtesy: Antonia Pacheco

Moving to a new country at 12, Antonia faced language barriers but excelled academically.

Antonia Pacheco in Mexico. Courtesy: Antonia Pacheco

She entered Canutillo High School early, graduated in the top 10%, and pursued higher education at EPCC and Texas Tech, earning a Bachelor of Science in Architecture.

Antonia Pacheco's mom in Princeton Courtesy: Antonia Pacheco

Encouraged by a school counselor, she applied to Ivy League schools and was accepted by all four: Princeton, Yale, Columbia, and Harvard.

Antonia Pacheco's Dad in Princeton Courtesy: Antonia Pacheco

Pacheco was thrilled to receive a full scholarship offer from Princeton, where she will now pursue a Master’s in Architecture.

Antonia Pacheco and parents in Princeton Courtesy: Antonia Pacheco

She plans to return to the Borderland to give back to the community.

Her story is a testament to overcoming challenges and achieving dreams.