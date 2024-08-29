ABC-7 at 4: Student-operated Goodwill store to open at Canutillo

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—The Canutillo Independent School District is thrilled to announce the grand opening of the Employee Development Service (EDS) Goodwill Store at Canutillo High School, a student-operated store on campus.

The store, developed through a partnership between CISD and Goodwill Industries of El Paso, aims to provide special-education students with invaluable job skills and real-world experience. Students will staff the store, gaining hands-on training in retail operations, customer service, and inventory management — all within a supportive learning environment.

The store will offer a variety of goods, including gently used clothing, accessories, and household items. All proceeds from the sales will be reinvested into the program to enhance students' learning experiences further and provide additional resources for their development. A Goodwill donation bin will be housed at the Canutillo High School campus to support the training store. Donations are encouraged and welcomed.

Store hours are 8:00 a.m. - 4 p.m., closed 11:30 a.m. - noon, Mon. -Thurs.

https://www.canutillo-isd.org/post-details/~board/what-s-new/post/cisd-goodwill-partner-to-train-special-ed-students-at-on-campus-store