El Paso teacher Christopher Martin’s 24-year journey leads to regional recognition

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Christopher Martin, an El Paso teacher with 24 years of experience, is celebrating significant regional recognition.

After coming close to winning several times, Martin has been named Region 19’s Teacher of the Year, covering part of West Texas.

He teaches at Col. John O. Ensor Middle School and is known for his student-centered approach, focusing on making kids feel happy and respected.

Martin will now compete for Texas Teacher of the Year and potentially National Teacher of the Year.