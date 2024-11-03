Community rallies for local cyclist injured in hit-and-run

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The community showed up in full force at the recent fundraiser for Erick Santillana, a local bicyclist who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run accident.

Quick Quack Car Wash hosted the event to support Santillana’s recovery, turning its grand opening into an opportunity for neighbors to lend a helping hand.

Santillana, was struck by an uninsured driver, leaving him with fractured vertebrae, broken ribs, and a long road to recovery.

ERICK SANTILLANA - BENEFICIARY

Medical expenses and daily needs have fallen entirely on him, making the community support even more impactful.

Quick Quack Car Wash, known for community-focused grand openings, presented Santillana with a donation check and matched customer contributions made during the event.

Lines of cars filled the car wash, with locals eager to show their support.

Santillana expressed heartfelt gratitude, saying, “I come from a small family, so this community coming together really makes it feel like home.”

The new car wash on Zaragoza Road, which offers unlimited washes and free vacuums, continues to emphasize its mission of “changing lives for the better” with each new location.

To nominate a family you feel could benefit from a fundraiser, click here.

If you have a feel good story email me at Iris.Garcia-Barron@KVIA.com.