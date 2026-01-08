Veterinarian warns pet owners about new case of New World Screwworm

Veterinarians have a new warning for pet owners after a recent New World Screwworm case was reported in Mexico, less than 200 miles from Texas.

ABC-7 spoke with Dr. Priscilla Bowens, President of the El Paso Veterinarian Medical Association about how pets can get affected.

Last week, the NWS was detected in a six-day-old calf in the state of Tamaulipas, Mexico.

"We need to be vigilant because we are along the border, the southern border, with our neighbor Mexico," said Bowens. "And it can make its way potentially to the United States and devastate, not only agricultural, livestock, but also it can affect pets and people."

It all starts when a fly lays their eggs in an open wound of a living animal and the eggs could hatch within 12 to 24 hours.

Your pet can come in contact with a screwworm if the fly lays an egg in an open wound, cut or even a suture from getting spayed or neutered.

The veterinarian recommends keeping an eye out for an unpleasant odor, if your pet is licking excessively, in pain or if you see something moving.

Depending on where the screwworm is located on the body, it can cause severe health issues for your pet like difficulty for chewing or breathing.

"I know this sounds really gross, but if you see something moving around in live tissue, quickly, alert your veterinarian," she said. "Do not try to get it out yourself because this condition can worsen quickly and can cause further tissue damage and even death in pets."

Right now the border is closed to cattle import, but stay alert for your pet and check their skin.