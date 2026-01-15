8 more New World screwworm cases reported in Mexico near border with Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller says Mexico's National Service of Agro-Alimentary Public Health, Safety, and Quality has confirmed eight new cases of New World screwworm in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas. That is near the border with Texas.

The number of total confirmed cases in Tamaulipas since December 30, 2025, is now 11.

“It’s just plain cowboy logic—when you’re seeing this many cases, this fast, it tells you there may be established screwworm fly populations in Tamaulipas,” Commissioner Miller said. “We’re grateful sterile fly deployment has begun, but make no mistake: Texas producers need to stay on high alert along our border.”

The Texas Department of Agriculture says there is no history of the infected animals having traveled outside of Tamaulipas.

“Producers should be checking livestock every day and treating any wound as a potential entry point,” Commissioner Miller said. “Pay close attention to navels on young animals, isolate anything suspicious, and report concerns without delay. Early detection and aggressive surveillance are how we protect Texas livestock.”

Update (1:26 PM): A second New World screwworm case has been reported in a cow in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas.

Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller issued a warning to livestock producers after news of the second case in just over a week broke.

The case was detected in a seven-year-old bovine in González, Tamaulipas, which is located 215 miles south of the border with Texas. Officials say the cow had no reported history of movement outside of the state.

“The screwworm now may be moving closer on its own, with no apparent link to commercial animal movement,” Commissioner Miller said. “Texas producers must act now—stay informed, stay vigilant, and prepare immediately. We cannot drop our guard for even a moment.”

ORIGINAL STORY (January 8, 2026): Veterinarians have a new warning for pet owners after a recent New World screwworm case was reported in Mexico, less than 200 miles from Texas.

ABC-7 spoke with Dr. Priscilla Bowens, President of the El Paso Veterinarian Medical Association about how pets can get affected.

Last week, the NWS was detected in a six-day-old calf in the state of Tamaulipas, Mexico.

"We need to be vigilant because we are along the border, the southern border, with our neighbor Mexico," said Bowens. "And it can make its way potentially to the United States and devastate, not only agricultural, livestock, but also it can affect pets and people."

It all starts when a fly lays their eggs in an open wound of a living animal and the eggs could hatch within 12 to 24 hours.

Your pet can come in contact with a screwworm if the fly lays an egg in an open wound, cut or even a suture from getting spayed or neutered.

The veterinarian recommends keeping an eye out for an unpleasant odor, if your pet is licking excessively, in pain or if you see something moving.

Depending on where the screwworm is located on the body, it can cause severe health issues for your pet like difficulty for chewing or breathing.

"I know this sounds really gross, but if you see something moving around in live tissue, quickly, alert your veterinarian," she said. "Do not try to get it out yourself because this condition can worsen quickly and can cause further tissue damage and even death in pets."

Right now the border is closed to cattle import, but stay alert for your pet and check their skin.