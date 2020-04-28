Community Champions: Hanks wrestler signs with Mckendree University

Community Champions

A wrestler from Hanks High School is ready to take the next step in her wrestling career.

On Monday, Victoria Nunez signed with Mckendree University, a division 2 school located in Lebanon, Illinois.

The wrestling program at Mckendree University is top notch.

The women's team has won back to back national titles, and now Nunez will be looking to help them win a third.

Nunez is a champion on the mat as well.

She won a state title as an individual her sophomore year, and then finished as a state runner-up finalist the following two years.

Because of covid-19 precautions, Nunez signed her letter of intent from inside her home.