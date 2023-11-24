Community Champions: Members of El Paso volleyball club sign letters of intent

EL PASO, Texas - Earlier this month, six members of an El Paso volleyball club signed their letters of intent to continue their volleyball careers in college.

The six athletes are members of El Paso's Texas Performance Volleyball Club.

Gessell Martinez and Nadia Peña are from Coronado High School and will be attending Texas A&M University Kingsville.

Ashlee Macias from Coronado High School will be attending UTPB (University of Texas at Permian Basin).

Ella Keel from Franklin High School will be attending Walsh University in Ohio.

Victoria Leyva from Pebble Hills High School will be attending the University of Hawaii at Mānoa.

And finally Danielle Varela will be attending UCCS (University of Colorado in Colorado Springs).

For all their accomplishments, the six athletes are this week's Community Champions.

Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.