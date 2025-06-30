ABC-7 Do-Gooder: El Paso pastor honors late wife with new ministry

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso pastor spends his time leading a ministry... but also being a leader in the community. He's newest mission followed to honor his late wife.

"This was her dream. It's now, the church's dream to bring it, to life" said Pastor Moore.

Pastor Larry Moore has led the ministry at New Beginnings for ten years.

"I was just called into the ministry," said Moore."A calling from, from Christ himself, that draws you into it."

His mission to serve began with his own troubled past.

"I did go down the wrong path. As a, as a teenager, many, many years ago. And, and, just wanted to come back to, to to the lord, and use, the things that I, did wrong, to help someone else," said Moore.

As a pastor, Moore leads his congregation through Sunday service, as a community member, he leads outreach groups to help people in need.

Pastor Moore spends time volunteering with retired veterans, helping build ramps for people with disabilities. He offers them physical and emotional support.

"Without fail, he's always around to console us or one of the guys need a little help or something, you know? And and he steps up to the plate," said Fred Lopez, with Living in A Retired State organization.

He helps to feed the hungry, offering community cookouts. He also leads bible study summer camp for children.

"I believe that we are blessed to be a blessing to people," said Moore.

Because of Moore's efforts he has been selected as this month's ABC-7 Do-Gooder. The El Paso Community Foundation awarded him $1,000 to give to a charity of his choice. Moore is using his donation to complete the building of Eloise's Closet.

For now its a storage room with a few boxes of clothes. But one day Moore hopes it can be filled with dresses. A space providing gowns for girls special occasions.

Moore's late wife Rebecca Moore came up with the idea for Eloise's closet. She named it after her granddaughter.

"She was an elegant women so she liked gowns she was a true church woman," said Moore.

She died this June after a 7 year battle with cancer, Moore now wants to bring her dream to life.

"We want to take Eloise closet to the next level of where, those that are having Quinceañeras, those that are maybe having weddings, or important dates for young girls. They can come and get a gown," said Moore.

Moore adds living with an open heart leads to acts of kindness.

If it's in your heart or you feel a calling, or if you feel that in your heart you have sympathy for someone else, you can't help," said Moore.

You can nominate someone who makes a difference in the community like Pastor Moore for ABC-7 Do-Gooder. Just follow this link to the submission form on kvia.com.

ABC-7's Do-Gooder is sponsored by the El Paso Community Foundation and supporting sponsors: Mendez, Isaac, Joudi PLLC - El Paso Personal Injury Attorneys.