ABC-7 Do Gooder: Service member encourages at risk you and provides care for homeless veterans

EL PASO, TEXAS (KVIA) -- An active military member spends her time encouraging El Paso youth as well as caring for homeless veterans. Her compassion driven by her own childhood experiences.

"I was an at risk youth. I grew up in the system," said Samantha Recker.

While her days haven't always been easy she spends her current days giving back to the community. This specific day she served hot meals to the homeless.

Recker has been in the army for twenty years.

"first 13 years I was a helicopter mechanic, and then the last six years I've been, career counselor," said Recker.

Her hands on military experience created a natural connection to veterans.

"As a career counselor.. I think that that's helped me understand the veterans a little bit more," said Recker.

After an idea was sparked by her eleven year old son. Samantha created Reckers Outreach. It was established on Veterans Day 2023.

The program is transitional house for homeless veterans.

"She provided this beautiful place, for the first time. first day I took a shower in three years. She was like my guardian angel. that saved me," said Julian one of the men she helped get back on their feet.

But her outreach doesn't end there. Samantha is also the founder of Reconnecting with the Disconnected, which is a youth program for at risk teens. Its an 8 week program which consists of social and emotional learning, as well as community engagement.

"It's always been my goal to open a community based facility for at risk youth. So I joined the army so that I could do that," said Recker.

Samantha continues to use her military service and lived experience to break cycles of instability and create pathways to hope for all ages.

For her efforts she has been named this months ABC-7 do-gooder. Receiving an award of 1,000 for her charity of choice "We Hike". An organization she often works with to encourage people of all ages to find the beauty in nature.

A check was presented to her on behalf of Mendez. Isaac. Jody law firm in a partnership with the El Paso Community Foundation.

"There's a lot of veterans in our community. And so oftentimes they don't receive all the help that they might need. I think with what Samantha does through "We Hike" that's very important to be able to give them that outreach and make them feel like they also have somebody there to assist them," said Brittney Lopez, an associate attorney with Mendez, Isaac, Joudi.

