El Paso centenarian tells ABC-7 why she keeps active

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Reida Stewart is an active centenarian and celebrated amongst her physical therapy group on Thursday.

Rudy Marin, CEO of El Paso Physical Therapy Services, says, "We call her Momma Stewart because she is a mother to all of us."

Stewart visits El Paso Physical Therapy Services twice weekly to exercise and maintain her flexibility. She enjoys the company of the trainers and other patients in physical therapy.

So why does she stay active?

Stewart says, "In order to keep active, I need to keep my muscles and my mind active."

The clinic staff hosted a big celebration for Stewart with a white cake and pink candles. A banner wishing her a happy birthday highlighted the momentous day. She is motivated by the support she receives.

"Very, very good. Actually, each one of them are very thoughtful and very caring," says Stewart.

Stewart is an excellent example to follow.