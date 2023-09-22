Film race has locals competing for big prize

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Ready, set, action! The Film Race has taken over the streets of El Paso, with crews setting up in various locations, shooting and producing short films. Three teams made up of local filmmakers had five days to shoot and edit their film. Each team was assigned locations, and challenges they were required to incorporate into their film. There's a $10,000 prize up for grabs here, so this is serious business! Behind-the-scenes crews caught the challenges, successes and disappointments of each competing team as they raced for the prize. This footage may be showing up soon on a streaming network near you as a reality competition.

"All the ups and downs, the heartbreak, the camera malfunctions, the blood sweat and tears - what goes into it a lot of people think twelve min no big deal, It's a lot of work," says TJ Karam, film entrepeneur. He and film 765 Production Company will be pitching that reality competition to the networks, which could showcase the borderland to a broad audience.

As for the winner of the competition? It will be announced at 7 pm at the Plaza Theater on Tuesday night. You'll get to see all three films, as well as some of that behind-the-scenes footage, and best of all - it's free! For more information, click https://www.thefilmrace.com/.